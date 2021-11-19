Soon you will be able to buy the new Smart TV QD-OLED

The Smart tv More recent manufacturers such as LG integrate technologies to reduce this problem, such as pixel shifting that moves the image between adjacent pixels to prevent them from being marked on the screen. However, although this delays the onset of burn-in , with the passage of more than 10,000 hours the first effects begin to be noticed.

The OLED Smart TV currently offer the best image quality, since the LEDs they use emit their own light and turn off when not in use, offering pure blacks with very realistic image quality. However, these LEDs use organic components that wear out over time, generating the dreaded burn-in .

We talk about technology QD-OLED , acronym for Quantum Dot OLED . As the name suggests, we find a hybrid technology that offers the best of both worlds: QLEDs and OLEDs.

The QLEDhowever, they do not burn. This technology is an evolution of the LCD, having instead a blue LED backlight panel instead of white, and with green and red quantum dots in front that modulate that light to display the desired color. With this, a much higher luminosity, in addition to an excellent color reproduction.

In return, by not being able control pixels individually, calls are used local dimming zones, that turn off part of the backlight in areas where, for example, the color black is showing. Thanks to this, this effect of pure black is achieved, but the dreaded blooming may appear, showing a white outline around elements displayed on a black background as it is not possible to turn off that specific area of ​​LEDs to which the pixels that are lighting up belong.

QD-OLED is coming next year

This has been reduced to almost negligible levels with the MiniLED technology, with thousands of local dimming zones. However, this is a transition to the use of the MicroLED, they’re going to have to wait a little longer. Instead, what we are going to see in 2022 is the QD-OLED, has individually controlled QLED pixels, offering a higher brightness level than OLED, but without negatively affecting its durability. Also, by showing more brightness, they will be more energy efficient, and thinner than current QLEDs; although fatter than OLEDs.

Samsung’s goal is to improve the price offered by the OLED televisions, but surpass them in advantages. However, the first models are going to be very expensive, and it will take a few years for the cost of production to catch up with that of OLED, which has plummeted in recent years and now makes it possible to get televisions with this technology. organic for less than 1,000 euros.

At CES 2022, Samsung is going to show its first QD-OLED televisions commercials that we can buy. The first panels have already started to be manufactured, and will be on sale at the first quarter of 2022. In addition, not only Samsung will offer this technology, but Sony will also buy the panels from Samsung Display, which they would already be receiving from the middle of this month. Therefore, we will have to wait for CES in 2022 to know all the news.