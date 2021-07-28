Sony PlayStation 5 logos at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan, November 10, 2020. REUTERS / Issei Kato

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, Jul 28 (Reuters) – Sony Group Corp said on Wednesday that its PlayStation 5 (PS5) video game console has sold more than 10 million units since its launch in November, surpassing the sales of its predecessor even as the Japanese firm grapples with a global processor shortage.

Offering cutting-edge graphics and faster loading times than the PS4, the PS5 is in short supply as the COVID-19 pandemic has strained global semiconductor supply chains, while demand has risen amid the boom in semiconductor devices. video games because more people stay at home.

“We have built more PlayStations faster than ever, which makes me happy. But on the other hand, we still have time to meet all the demand that exists, which makes me feel bad,” said the CEO of Sony Interactive. Entertainment, Jim Ryan, to Reuters by email.

“Our partners are doing really well with us, but the chip shortage is definitely a challenge that we are all going through,” Ryan said.

Fueled by exclusive video games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which has sold more than 6.5 million copies, sales of the PS5 have surpassed those of the PS4.

It took Sony around nine months to sell 10 million units of the PS4, which had a gradual release. More than 100 million units of the console have been sold since November 2013.

Electronics makers have warned of a deepening semiconductor shortage and Apple said Tuesday that the shortfall is hurting iPhone production.

“Sony’s deep experience in managing the supply chain for consumer electronics has enabled it to withstand the worst impacts of the pandemic, even during a new product launch,” said Piers Harding-Rolls, head of research at video games from Ampere Analysis.

Sony sees demand for the PS5 continuing even as vaccines lead to restrictions on going out to public places being lifted, Ryan said.

A robust video game roster will be crucial to sustaining momentum amid competition from Microsoft’s Xbox console, analysts say.

Another Sony title of its own, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, has sold more than 1.1 million copies since its release last month. Own titles refer to games from companies that are owned by the company that makes the console.

The group estimates PS5 hardware sales of at least 14.8 million units in the year through March.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)