Sony's new TVs are perfect for the PS5

During its presentation at CES 2022, Sony surprised us with a series of quite interesting announcements. While the confirmation of PSVR 2 was the most important, we must not forget the new televisions, which will make playing with your PS5 and Xbox Series X | S a much easier experience.

To start with, Sony promised that all of its 2022 TVs will have support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) as well as HDMI 2.1 inputs. So you can enjoy smooth fps with any console. Along with this, an update for all the company’s TV models is now available, which makes your PS5 automatically set the best HDR option for your TV.

As if that were not enough, the new model of the A95K series presents a new OLED QD panel, in which each individual diode no longer relies on a white sub-pixel to provide luminance. Instead, Sony has applied a layer of quantum dots that absorbs light from OLEDs and scatters it in various directions, which in turn improves viewing angles.

Alongside this, the latest 42-inch and 48-inch models of its slightly lower-end A90K series OLED TVs will finally match LG’s options for compact gaming TVs. Regrettably, At the moment there is no information related to the launch date and price of these products, although this usually reveals itself during the spring.

In related topics, here you can learn more about PSVR 2. Similarly, a new Horizon game for VR has been revealed.

Editor’s Note:

Once again, Sony proves that their televisions are perfect for gaming. The A95K series is perfect for the new generation, and makes manual settings a thing of the past, making the life of the gamer much easier.

Via: Sony