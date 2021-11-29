It is possible to play with PS5 and PS4 through our mobile, using the Sony console remote functions. Although we can choose touch controls or link the corresponding controller, there is no device specifically developed for this type of game.

This may change if we look at the latest patent filed by SIE Japan. From the drawings shown in the registry, we are faced with a regular DualShock 4, but sectioned in half and in the middle a mobile placed horizontally. The same thing that could happen if we use an accessory like the Razer Kishi.





The description is not very eloquent, finding that it is “a device with a left-hand grip part and a right-hand grip part that are held by the left and right hands”. It also points to a axis in device that detects tilt of the same and its address.

One more step for the introduction of PlayStation in the mobile market? The truth is that just a month ago Sony signed Nicola Sebastiani, the one that until that moment had been head of content in Apple Arcade. The signs are clearer looking at Jim Ryan himself, head of PlayStation.

In May, Ryan noted that the company’s intention is to tbring some of its most important IP to the mobile market. In fact, WipEout Rush is scheduled to hit iOS and Android sometime in 2022.