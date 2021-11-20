Sony's Jim Ryan and Microsoft's Phil Spencer Comment on Harassment and Abuse Allegations at Activision-Blizzard

Sony’s Jim Ryan and Microsoft’s Phil Spencer mention their discontent with the Activision-Blizzard scandal.

Since the report of Wall street journal who accuses Bobby kotick, CEO of Activision-Blizzard, for having participated in and concealed conduct of sexual harassment and abuse, those most responsible for Sony (PlayStation) and Microsoft (Xbox) expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation of the company in a semi-private way.

What Phil Spencer and Jim Ryan Say About the Bobby Kotick Allegations

On the one hand, it was reported that Phil Spencer, boss Xbox on Microsoft, declared to company personnel that he was “Disturbed and deeply concerned by the horrible events and actions” on Activision-Blizzard, the company behind highly popular franchises like Call of duty, Overwatch and WoW. In addition, Phil assured that Microsoft is “Evaluating all aspects of our relationship with Activision-Blizzard and making ongoing proactive adjustments” So what “This type of behavior has no place in our industry.”

In the same way, Jim ryan, head of PlayStation on Sony told his employees that he had expressed his “Deep concern” with Activision-Blizzard and added that “[nosotros] we do not believe that your response statements adequately address the situation ” in relation to the reports that state that the directors of Activision-Blizzard defend Bobby kotick.

The statements of Jim ryan and Phil Spencer in the interns of Sony and Microsoft respectively are really important to move the floor of Activision-BlizzardHowever, they do not carry the same weight as a public statement denouncing the conduct of the managers of Activision-Blizzard that, remember, he has been facing complaints of sexual abuse, harassment and mistreatment by female employees for several months, and which led to the resignation of several heads of internal studies, as well as the rise and rapid decline of Jen Oneal in company management.

Activision-Blizzard’s response to criticism from Sony and Microsoft

The communiqué of Activision-Blizzard more recent, according to a report, is aware of the criticism of Sony and Microsoft and says that “We respect all feedback from our valued partners and are engaging with them further. We have detailed important changes that we have implemented in recent weeks, and will continue to do so. We are committed to ensuring that our culture and workplace are safe, diverse and inclusive. We know it will take time, but we won’t stop until we have the best workplace for our team. “

