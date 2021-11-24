Luckily, Black Friday has arrived with one of those offers that cannot be rejected, since with a discount of no less than 34% your long-awaited 1000XM4 stay in one more than interesting 249 euros . This price is currently the lowest Sony’s most advanced model has ever had on Amazon, so it’s basically the best chance to buy it.

On more than one occasion we have shared our feelings with these wireless headphones. Its excellent construction, softness of the pads, sound quality and, obviously, magnificent noise cancellation system, make them one of the most desired models on the market, but its high price is usually the main problem for those who have it. the eye for a long time.

Are they better than the 1000XM3?

The third generation of Sony headband headphones offered a fantastic performance, and although at the level of audio quality there are no great changes, it is true that the extra comfort offered by the fourth generation is a point to take into account.

The 1000XM4 include the possibility of connecting the headphones to two Bluetooth devices at the same time, which allows us to be listening to music from our PC and receiving calls from our phone, something quite comfortable for many users.

Of course, we must also not forget that the previous generation also has a discount for Black Friday, since they can currently be purchased on Amazon for only 188.95 euros. In this way, if the 249 euros continues to exceed the limit of your budget, this third generation promotion is probably the best option you could find, since you would still get some amazing headphones.

