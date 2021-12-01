It is true that mobile phones do not stop improving in terms of specifications, and that the quality of the playgrounds of the different digital stores grows accordingly, but the center of the ‘gamer’ market is still in the hands of consoles and computers. At least when it comes to the great titles that we can enjoy today.

That is why Sony still has a great bet in its PlayStation division, and that it is trying to find the best way to unite its video game ecosystem with mobile. It is true that we already have a PlayStation app to perform different more advanced tasks but Sony wants to go further and turn our mobile into a pad advanced.

Sew a remote control to the mobile ‘a la Sony’

We are now talking about one of the latest Sony patents, present for decades in the mobile market (and in the Android market with its Xperia) and also in the world of video games. What this latest patent tells us is that Sony has designed a dockable remote for mobile phones, one with a format that we have seen on many occasions but with the exception that now it is Sony that develops it.

The remote consists of at least two parts, as we have not been able to see the back, which are attached to both sides of the mobile phone. So we would obtain a kind of ‘Dual Sense’ for the PS5 with the mobile located in the center, which gives the possibility that this mobile is used for different uses. For example, as a smart surface to add playability to PlayStation titles. Or like the monitor of a possible portable console with PlayStation Now running through its veins.

“The present invention refers to a device comprising an action device and an information terminal connected to the action device”, reads the patent application

By using the mobile as a touch pad for the controller, thus broadening the surface already offered by the latest controllers for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the possibility of adding virtual on-screen controls is opened. or directly use the mobile as a second screen or ‘companion’ for some games. What remains to be known in detail is whether we are facing a Bluetooth remote, which would enable it to also operate with the iPhone, or a remote control with a physical USB type C connection, which would probably limit it to the Xperia, and perhaps the rest. from the Android market.

Given that Sony already announced that it was going to resume its interest in mobile video games by adapting its most popular franchises, and that Nicola Sebastiani (ex Apple Arcade) joined the company last October, Everything points to a great movement in the Japanese brand sector. We will see how it comes to fruition when the time comes for the announcement. Does Sony want its own portable Stadia for its mobile phones? Time will tell.

Via | Video Games Chronicle