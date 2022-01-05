Sony has taken advantage of the celebration of CES 2022 to present in society an interesting 100% electric SUV. The new Sony Vision-S 02, still in prototype format, confirms the intention of the technology company to enter the electric vehicle market. To explore this possibility, the company Sony Mobility will be launched.

A new and very interesting 100% electric SUV. A vehicle that is not signed by any of the well-known car brands. What’s more, the company behind this new model is a benchmark in the technology sector. This is Sony. The new Sony Vision-S 02 has been unveiled within the framework of CES 2022. The well-known international event with which the year begins and in which technology is the protagonist is back and has been the setting chosen by the Japanese company to make some very relevant announcements.

Sony’s new electric SUV follows the line set by the Vision-S 01 presented just a few years ago at this same event. What’s more, it is enough to take a quick look at the images that illustrate this article to realize that the designers have worked on the basis of the saloon to give life to an SUV type vehicle. Let’s go into detail and review the keys to the new Vision-S 02.

The new Sony Vision-S 02 Concept has been presented at CES 2022

Sony Vision-S 02, a 7-seater electric SUV



With a length of almost 5 meters and a wheelbase that exceeds the 3 meter barrier, the new Vision-S 02 is a large vehicle. Sony has taken a much more familiar approach to its new electric. And it is that these dimensions have been decisive to create a spacious passenger compartment with up to 7 seats that can be used by adult passengers.

The measurements of the new Sony Vision-S 02



Measures Sony Vision-S 02 Long 4,895 mm Broad 1,930 mm High 1,650 mm Battle 3,030 mm Read: German survey reveals rising popularity of electric cars

If we have the opportunity to venture into the interior of the new Vision-S 02 we will be surrounded by a digital, connected and comfortable environment. The many glazed surfaces allow access to a large amount of natural light, increasing the feeling of spaciousness.

The technological interior of the new Sony Vision-S 02 Concept

The driving position shows the advanced technological equipment that it uses. A large panel made up of a multitude of screens runs along the entire dashboard. We have end displays for the digital rear view mirrors, a 100% instrument cluster, and two touchscreens for the infotainment system. To this must be added an additional screen located in the center console. More specifically in the place traditionally occupied by the air conditioning module.

The new Sony Vision-S 02 is an electric SUV that exceeds 180 km / h

With regard to the 100% electric propulsion system, Sony has highlighted that in the bowels of the new Vision-S 02 there are two electric motors, one per axle, to be able to enjoy a configuration of all-wheel drive. Each of these engines develops a power of 200 kW (272 hp). The maximum speed exceeds 180 km / h.

Sony has not especially gone into detail about the benefits of the Vision-S 02. Data as relevant as autonomy, acceleration capacity as well as average energy consumption are a mystery.

Sony opens the door to its entry into the electric vehicle market

Sony will study its entry into the electric car market

Beyond the main features and keys of the new Vision-S 02, the most important announcement that Sony has made at CES 2022 is neither more nor less than confirming its intention to explore its entry into the electric car market. Sony to establish Sony Mobility company to explore and analyze its assault on the automotive industry.

Sony Mobility will be launched in spring 2022. We will have to closely follow the future of this new company since the new Vision-S 02 is looming as the ideal candidate for the launch of a line of production electric vehicles serially.