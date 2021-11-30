Sony has applied for the patent for a new control that would be designed to be used in smartphones, the Japanese division of SIE was the one in charge of the request and they are described as a pair of control grips in the style of the PlayStation 4.

VGC informs that the patent description is “a left grip part and a right grip part held by the user’s hands”, as well as “an axis that can be tilted by the user, detecting the direction of the tilt and the amount ».

If such a device comes to fruition, it could be used in conjunction with a smartphone to play PlayStation games via Remote Play or via the cloud.

Photo: Via VGC

It is known that the PlayStation controls are compatible with mobile devices and tablets through Bluetooth, but this patent makes it clear that the creation of the control would be with the primary objective of the devices.

Earlier this year he recognized that one of his main goals is to have a greater presence in the mobile market, Sony CEO Jim Ryan himself stated that “it is an area that we are exploring to reach millions of players beyond our platforms ».

wipEout Rush is the clear example of this new perspective, it is already officially confirmed and its launch is scheduled for early 2022 for both iOS and Android devices, it is a card-based racing game that presents a campaign for one player.

Sony seeks to dominate the smartphone market

In October, Sony appointed Nicola Sebastiani, former head of content at Apple Arcade, to lead the company’s mobile operations, a new business unit focused on adapting its “most popular franchises” for mobile devices.

Jim Ryan has said that “PlayStation has a huge catalog of diverse source IPs that can transition to smartphone games and complement our AAA games or live service games. We are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises… ”