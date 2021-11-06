This is a model that offers excellent quality and has the virtue of being included in the latest version of the Mountain View company’s operating system created for televisions, called Google tv . Its image quality is very high since it has 4K resolution and is compatible with HDR, so you will enjoy its 50 inches to the fullest. In addition, its technology called Ambient Optimization is striking to automatically adjust all the parameters to always enjoy the most.

Next, we leave you a summary with what we believe are the best discounts that you can find right now in the Amazon store to buy a television that uses the aforementioned operating system and that, in addition, I offer a very good quality in everything that has to do with image as well as by offering a excellent connectivity . They are as follows:

The use of Google development has great virtues, such as being able to access the store Play Store and get in it a large number of applications and games (many free) with which to customize the equipment and in this way work exactly as you need. In addition, the equipment that you are going to find now on sale also includes a player Chromecast integrated, which means that you will be able to send content from your phone or tablet easily and without using any cable.

It is a good time to buy this model since right now you can save 17% of its usual price, so you only have to pay 749 euros.

XIAOMI 43MILEDTV4A

This is also a quite striking option because the quality / price ratio that this device has right now is quite good. With 4K resolution and access to the Google assistant to perform actions using only the voice, the led technology what you will find on the panel used is pretty good. It does not lack neither Bluetooth nor WiFi.

A good discount is what exists right now on Amazon to buy this Android TV, since you save 21% if you make the purchase today. That is, you pay only € 369.

Philips 65PUS8506

A large screen TV since we are talking about a device that includes a 65-inch LED panel, so it is perfect for watching any type of content (even those compatible with HDR and Dolby Vision). It offers the possibility of using both the Google assistant and Alexa and its Philips P5 engine. It allows to achieve a very good image quality.

Right now you have to pay only 965.73 euros (12% less) to have this device at home, which is not bad considering how much and good it offers.

TCL 55P615

This is an option that you should always keep in mind since it offers a 55-inch screen with 4K resolution and compatible with HDR. That is, it covers any expectation that may be had today and also includes such positive technologies when it comes to offering good image quality such as Micro Dimming Pro. In addition, the sound is quite well taken care of since it offers support with Dolby Audio.

It is a very good time to buy this Android TV, since thanks to the existing discount on Amazon you can have it for only 451 euros.

TD Systems K45DLJ12US with Android TV

One of the things that most attracts the attention of this Smart TV is that it is quite complete even in the section of the connectivity, since for example it includes three HDMI ports, and it does not lack a good image quality since we are talking about 4K resolution. In addition, it does not lack the possibility of displaying images with a high dynamic range as it is compatible with HDR10.

It is a very good time to consider buying this model right now it costs only 298.99 euros, a fairly low figure and that is 25% less than what you would have to pay to have it at home.

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.