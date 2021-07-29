Sony shares sales figures for PS5 exclusives

In addition to revealing that the Playstation 5 had 10 million units sold, Sony It also came out to give updated sales figures for many of the exclusive games on the platform. As part of the same interview with GamesIndustry.biz, we were given information about Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, MLB The Show 21 and Returnal.

– Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 6.5 million copies

– Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – 1.1 million copies

– MLB The Show 21 – 2 million copies

– Returnal – 560 thousand copies

Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, mentioned that no matter how you look at it, the PS5 represents significant growth for Sony:

“Whether we measure it by the number of monthly users, or if we measure the hours that players spend playing. Both metrics show significant growth compared to the PS4, which was previously our highest standard. “

The executive subsequently touched on the subject of MLB: The Show 21, although being very careful with his words regarding his arrival at Xbox Game Pass:

“It’s always interesting to deal with new models because the main reason why MLB: The Show 21 has been so successful is that we are facing a great game and now it is the fastest-selling game in franchise history. Our San Diego studio just keeps getting better, and we are very proud of them. I wish I could understand that sport … “

Which of all these games is your favorite? We read you in the comments.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz

