Sony runs out of 'Vita' trademark registration

This week it was reported that Sony had lost the trademark registration for ‘Vita‘, but don’t worry, this won’t affect the portable console of the same name at all. On the other hand, it will affect other products of the company and many of them we did not even know they existed.

Because Sony It no longer used this trademark, the European authorities decided to release it so that other companies could make use of it. So what did he mean Sony with Vitain addition to the console? Apparently, Vita It was also the name designated by the Japanese technology company for other types of articles such as “data carriers containing programs” and “digital audio and / or image carriers”.

Sony He wanted to avoid losing the name, but the corresponding agencies went ahead with his release, at least partially. Wiggin, a law firm based in LondonHe explained that it is entirely possible for a company to lose its trademark registration if it is not used frequently in the market.

Editor’s note: Although this does not affect the PS Vita, it is more than obvious that Sony no longer has any intention of returning to the portable console market. The PS4 sold extremely well, and it looks like the PS5 will also break a few records. Rest in peace, PS Vita.

