At the moment, only three PlayStation Studios games are confirmed for 2022

Although only three exclusive PlayStation games are confirmed for this 2022 (Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7), the Japanese company is working on many more projects to be announced. Sony’s internal studio portfolio would be working flat out to offer a multitude of new experiences in the next few years.

Specifically, 17 internal studios at PlayStation Studios They are currently working on exclusive PS5 games, as revealed by PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan during Sony’s CES 2022 conference. Some even duplicate, like Insomniac Games, which has the new Wolverine and Marvel’s Spiderman 2 game underway. Naughty Dog confirmed just a few days ago that it is also working on multiple projects.

PlayStation has 17 studios working on first party games. pic.twitter.com/rYH91Laf6X – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 5, 2022

More than one team would have several projects on their hands, as Ryan recently assured that there are 25 exclusive PlayStation Studios games in development for PS5 right now. The only thing left at this time is to wait for each of those games to be ready and for Playstation to show them at future events. Presumably, the company has something prepared for the next few months to complete the 2022 launch schedule, or already for next year.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 would already have a presentation date and it would be sooner than you imagine

One of those new PlayStation Studios games for the coming months may be the new job from Bend Studio, creators of Days Gone. According to the latest rumors, the American team could be working on a new Men in Black game that would feature open world, alien invasions, weapons of all kinds and even the possibility of recruiting NPCs for the agency. Meanwhile, we will have to wait enjoying the three heavyweights of the PlayStation house that are confirmed for this 2022, such as Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7.

Related topics: PlayStation

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe