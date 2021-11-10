The completion of the alpha put point and followed to this title of Q-Games.

Many times the video game industry leaves us anecdotes that can have a sad or happy ending if the case occurs, but, above all, many of these turn out to be at least curious, this being the case that has been lived with The Tomorrow Children, a PlayStation 4 exclusive that has been relaunched after years canceled.

For you to understand this story, apparently this title, which was announced in 2014 for the previous desktop console, was developed by Q-games and Sony Japan Studio, reaching an alpha of the game exclusively to Playstation 4 in 2016, specifically in October of this year. However, the curious thing is that the game was limited to being an alpha, without ever launching the full version of it once it was no longer available the following year.

A problem with the rights prevented the game from continuing its normal development

It is worth mentioning that the reason behind this cancellation was because Sony had decided to terminate the title service, thereby allowing it to be canceled. Nevertheless, Q-Games has waited patiently for Sony to lose the rights to The Tomorrow Children, so that they have been able recover intellectual property, this being a A dream come true according to Dylan Cutbert, founder of the study.

Under this pretext, the creative thanked fans for the trust placed in The Tomorrow Children when fighting to acquire the rights to the title. In this way, he appreciates all the support shown and promises that patience will be rewarded with this title that plunges us into a crazy neo-Soviet post-apocalyptic world, which must be said as a promising premise.

Likewise, part of the thanks have also been directed to Sony when this company has reached an agreement with Q-Games to return the rights to the IP. That is why, after more than 4 years in the shadows, It seems that The Tomorrow Children will return, although it is unknown in what way.

It should be noted that since it is a title that has been stopped for years and without progress, there may now be a long process of adaptation to modern times, which could mean its launch on PlayStation 5. That is why it seems that this has been the first step of the study to develop the game they want. Only time will tell how this story ends.

