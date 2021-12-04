Tom holland is the new actor who embodies the well-known Spider-Man and many viewers eagerly await the new proposal of Marvel studios with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now the titanic company Sony Pictures has confirmed that they have plans for MCU’s Spider-Man for at least three more movies.

Along with this, it should be noted that Sony is establishing its own universe based on iconic Spider-Man characters. So far, the Venom played by Tom Hardy already has two films released and his development as a character is more than remarkable. Amy Pascal, producer, explained that the crossover of Spider-Man with the villain is not the idea for the new Spider-Man movies, but that he does not rule them out. These were his words:

I would say that there are many elements that allow us to explore what we want, but what we always have to do before deciding who is going to be the villain and what is he up against? Spidey it is knowing the story we want to tell. Introduce to Peter parker or Miles Morales it makes no sense if we don’t know exactly what kind of direction we want to take. That is why we always have to start with that. The good thing about these films is that no matter how large the canvas they are set on, there is always a point from which to start.

The next movie to come out about Marvel’s most famous hero is Spider-Man: No Way Home and his argument turns out to be most interesting, since the identity of Peter Parker has been revealed to the public with the dangers that this implies:

With the identity of Spider-man Now revealed, our hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the great and incessant dangers of being a superhero. When Peter asks the Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous. This forces you to discover what it really means to be Spider-man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It opens in theaters on December 17.