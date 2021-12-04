The Xbox Game Pass service is one of the most important Microsoft has and everything indicates that Sony has found a way to compete. This has been able to advance the Bloomberg portal by revealing that the PlayStation division would be preparing a new subscription service that would respond to the codename of Spartacus.

Bloomberg’s sources have asked to remain anonymous, but apparently they are people who have a close relationship with PlayStation. What they have communicated is that this service would be available for PS4 and PS5 and initially it is expected to be available at some point in this spring.

Going into details on what he will offer, Spartacus would take care of merge the two Sony subscription plans that currently existi.e. PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now. The intention of the company would be to continue maintaining the brand of the first while the second would gradually eliminate it.

The service it would be divided into three levels depending on the amount of money that each user would like to pay. These would be distributed as follows:

First level : gives access to all the benefits of PlayStation Plus

: gives access to all the benefits of PlayStation Plus Second level : will allow you to enjoy a wide catalog of PS4 games and eventually PS5

: will allow you to enjoy a wide catalog of PS4 games and eventually PS5 Third level: It will include game demos, the ability to stream games in the cloud and a complete library of great classics from the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP catalog.

Given that the current Sony desktop consoles do not have a backward compatibility function, this service would be the one that would be in charge of correcting this problem in the case of signing up to the highest level. Naturally the information must be taken with a grain of salt until it is officially announced, in which case time will tell if it is enough to deal with Xbox Game Pass.