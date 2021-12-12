We understand that during the development of Death strandling, Hideo kojima was planning to build some routes, sections and land in his system, and that type of technology could have been patented, only it was Sony who decided to take that step, and make it happen, yes, without neglecting his effort and giving this legendary videogame creator credit for it.

This patent had already been registered by Sony for a long time, to be more exact a couple of years ago, back in 2019; but it was just approved last Tuesday, December 7, by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

According to the firm of Japanese origin, it is about “a terrain radar and gradual construction of a route in a virtual environment of a video game.”

Specifically speaking, they refer to the quite interesting construction mechanics in Death Stranding, the well-known action and exploration video game, in which we as users have the ability to edit various spaces and thus build new routes so that other players can travel them. .

The idea comes to us that this could mean that Sony would possibly use this mechanic in other future projects to come, since it would be interesting and very useful, but until now, we have not received any news about something on the subject.

It could also that Sony is saving itself to use this tool in future projects even more elaborate, but even so they leave us with that idea hanging around and wondering why they made the decision to do things that way.

So, we may have to wait until a sequel to Death Strading, to know a little more about it, the more we consider that it should not be necessary to wait so long to be able to enjoy these attractive and interesting benefits of construction between players.