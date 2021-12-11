Sony patents Death Stranding construction technology

When i was developing Death stranding, Hideo kojima created a system to build roads and land. Even if Kojima could have patented this type of technology, it was actually Sony who decided to do it although of course, giving his respective credit to the legendary Japanese creative.

This patent was registered by Sony in 2019, but it was barely approved last December 7 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. According to the Japanese firm, it is “a terrain radar and gradual construction of a route in a virtual environment of a video game.”

Specifically, by this they mean that construction mechanics in Death Stranding, in which users have the possibility to edit this space in order to build other routes that other players can travel. In theory, this would mean that Sony could use this mechanic in other future projects, but at the time of writing, they haven’t said anything about it.

Editor’s note: It is a curious decision on the part of Sony, however, they did things for something. That is, Sony would not have registered this patent if they did not intend to use it in the future, although not necessarily for a sequel to Death Stranding.

Via: NME