Sony patents custom covers for PS5

From the output of the new console PlayStation, several have speculated that it would launch special panels. Either in color, or with prints of your characters and featured games. But it seems that Sony had no interest in offering these accessories very early in the life of the PS5Meanwhile, third-party businesses began to offer their own designs without the permission of the Japanese company.

The above resulted in a couple of lawsuits and, after so many conflicts, it seems that the official license plates for your console PlayStation they could be on their way. This since Sony patented the design of the side panels of the PS5, and you can consult the document here. This means that we might see custom covers in the future. What is still unclear, is whether PlayStation plans to sell them individually or would they be special editions of the console.

It is important to mention that this patent would not exclude third-party companies that want to make their own designs, however, they would have to have a PlayStation license to do so legally. Maybe we would see the return of ChangeYourPlates and other organizations that have previously tried to position these accessories on the market.

Something is for sure, a year after the release of the PS5, a special edition or the customization of those that are already in the homes of the players seems a very attractive option. More considering that its competition has already launched its first console allusive to Halo: Infinite.

Editor’s Note: The patent is just a hint as to what it might be. Remember that companies patent products and even register names or games that may well end without seeing the light or do so a long time later.

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office