Sony patents a road-building mechanic similar to Death Stranding

Sony has patented a collaborative road-building mechanic that is most similar to what players can find in Death Stranding., the game for PS4 (and later PC and PS5) in which you could build different roads such as bridges or driving tracks, among a large number of possibilities, to make the route of the map more passable. The most striking thing about this mechanic is that when playing connected to the network, constructions made by other players could be loaded onto the map, being able to even send thanks to people from anywhere in the world.

The patent is entitled ‘Terrain radar and gradual construction of a route in a virtual environment of a video game«, Even citing the director of Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima, as the creator of the mechanics. Specifically, the patent mentions forms of ‘influence the game world of a video game«, What you could see basically and so much stood out from the Kojima Productions game.

<br>

The problem of patenting video game mechanics

However, media such as VG247 mentions that this type of patent does not end up being a good idea in general terms. As they explain, if they even do little no games with minigames at load times until recently it is because Bandai Namco patented that idea until the patent expired in 2015. In this way, other companies could not do it until then because they could not use the patent.

The same will happen now with the road construction mechanics, which being patented by Sony will only be used by PlayStation Studios Unless the company passes on the idea to other companies, which is surprising considering that you will be paying to use the idea.

Will Death Stranding get the exclusivity of the road-building mechanic? Will we see her again in another PlayStation Studios game or in a hypothetical sequel to Kojima’s game?