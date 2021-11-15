A vase of cold water for fans of this mythical saga.

Throughout these months it has been possible to see how Sony has been acquiring studios one after another in order to expand the PlayStation studios, as this has been translating into a series of exclusives that are very well received on PlayStation 5, the current console of the Japanese company.

Nevertheless, Dropping the checkbook so much may have negative consequences for Legacy of Kain fans, video game saga that was born on PlayStation 1 and that has been missing from the map for years, so many that they have already lost count. And it seems that one of the studios that Sony has acquired would have been doing a remake of the original title, which, after purchase, would have been canceled by Sony itself.

A Legacy of Kain remake canceled after Sony’s purchase of Nixxes

It should be noted that today it is common for some studios to dedicate themselves to bringing back old titles in remake form, being so We’ve been hearing rumors of the return of Legacy of Kain for quite some time. Nevertheless, an insider comments that this will no longer occur.

This has been said by Shpeshal Nick on XboxEra, commenting that the game would have been in development by Nixxes, one of the studios that Sony recently bought and being This one who would have canceled the project so that they only make PlayStation ports on PC, this being one of the main qualities of the study in the past and the reason behind Sony’s acquisition of the studio.

It should be noted that, as it is not official information, you have to take everything said with tweezers, although, if true, it will be one of the statements that are never given, since these types of projects that have not been presented to the public do not usually announce their cancellation. In fact, we were recently able to see how Nintendo acknowledged the cancellation of Metroid Dread on Nintendo DS with the announcement of the Nintendo Switch delivery.

Be that as it may, for those who are fans of Legacy of Kain this will be like a jug of cold water, but the truth is that it makes sense for Sony to cancel a project that fits in with their plans, especially if we take into account the enormous success of its exclusives once they hit PCThe clearest example being God of War, which became the best-selling game after its announcement.

