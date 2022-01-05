For the Japanese technology company, safety will be the main priority and for this it announced that the vehicle will have 40 sensors inside and outside. In addition, it will have 5G network connectivity and its cabin will provide personalization to each passenger. In this sense, the company stressed that indoor entertainment will be essential.

“The Vision-S also evolves mobility as an entertainment space, including the gaming and audio experience. We have learned more about mobility through our exploration of Vision-S and through our partners who have supported this effort.” Yoshida said.

In addition to Tesla, several companies in China have generated developments around electric vehicles and although the industry has been waiting for an announcement from Apple, with this presentation the Japanese technology company has taken a relevant step.

PlayStation will have a new VR system

Although the presentation of its commitment to the vehicle market attracted attention, Sony also announced its new Virtual Reality system for PlayStation 5. The company baptized it as PlayStation VR2, in addition to also showing the PlayStation VR2 Sense.