The demand for Next-Gen consoles leads more than 12 months overwhelmed. Exorbitant prices for resale, people who have been trying for months without success … getting the console is a complete odyssey these days, but Sony, with the aim of reducing intermediaries, has already begun to bring to Europe the PlayStation Direct, the platform with the that we can buy him the PS5. It should be remembered that this is not yet available in Spain, although it is likely to be sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, yes, it seems that Sony has started offering invitations to certain users to buy the PlayStation 5.

And what criteria is PlayStation using to select select users? Well, just like themselves explain in their FAQ, everything points to that, monitoring the activity of users according to their interests and hours of play, they offer it to users who are more inclined to take advantage of the console to a greater extent. That is, they do not explain it explicitly, but it indicates that users who play a longer amount of time and are more likely to buy games, will have a better chance of being chosen than those who use their consoles less time and with less investment.

More casual users may not like this method used by PlayStation to send purchase invitations, but it is the screening method that Sony has deemed most appropriate. It should be remembered that it is not for the fact of rewarding the most active users (which is also the case), but that they do it to choose the people you know will spend the most time and money on your system. In addition, also, choosing more loyal followers will reduce the chances of feeding the speculative market, since it is limited purchase to one PS5 per user, up to seven DualSense, varying between their colors, and one unit for each peripheral, such as the multimedia remote, the Pulse 3D helmets or the HD camera.

Anyway, as still this Sony service has not arrived in Spain, we cannot know for sure if they will do the same when it is available. Meanwhile, for users who want to get a PS5 as soon as possible, it will be their turn to continue earrings from the usual stores or consider a contract with the telephone companies that offer said consoles. We recently made this article as a guide to buying a PS5, and there has been very little change since then, although it is still a difficult process. Less gives a stone!