Sony has its answer to Game Pass almost ready

One of the first of the PS5 seems that it will finally become a reality. Before the official reveal of this console, reports claimed that PS1, PS2 and PS3 games would be available through backward compatibility. Although this has not been the case so far, sources close to Sony assure that a new project, known as Spartacus would finally be the answer to Xbox Game Pass, and it would give us access to a list of classic titles.

According to Bloomberg, PlayStation is currently working on a new subscription service, which would have all the benefits that PS Plus represents, and would give us access to a library of games from all generations of the company. The project, currently known as Spartacus, would be available sometime in the spring of the following year, and PS + and PS Now would work.

Although the details are still somewhat scarce at the moment, the medium has indicated that Spartacus would be made up of three different subscription levels. The first of these would give us access to all the functions of PS Plus. The second would offer a catalog of PS4 and PS5 games, something similar to the PlayStation Plus Collection. Finally, the third level would give users the opportunity to enjoy PS1, PS2 and PS3 titles.

NOTE IN PROCESS

Via: Bloomberg