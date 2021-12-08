It is a technology that is taking its first steps of evolution.

The generation of PS4 came with great advances in PlayStation, since it has been with this console when we have been able to see new sagas with sequels coming to PS5, this being the case of Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac Games and Horizon Zero Dawn by Guerrila Games. Nevertheless, one of the great presentations of this stage was with PlayStation VR, a peripheral that was Sony’s first approach to virtual reality technologies, this being something that Nintendo already tried in the 90s with the failure of the Virtual Boy.

Needless to say At the time of PS5 announcement, it was confirmed that this console would be compatible with this technology, which took its first steps on the previous Sony platform in what we could call the base model, that is to say, the technology necessary to advance with Virtual Reality. In this way, it seems that Sony already points to the aforementioned evolution.

The evolution of PlayStation VR just around the corner

During yesterday, Sony held the Sony Technology Day online event, in which the new technologies that the company is developing were shown, highlighting a prototype for an 8K virtual reality viewer, being this a resolution that is achieved by combining two small 4K displays. In the same way, Sony’s intention is to achieve a virtual reality experience that is, worth the redundancy, realistic, natural and comfortable, so that dizziness and other problems are avoided during use.

Kei Kimura, who belongs to Sony’s R&D center, mentioned that the goal is on create a sense of immersion so that people can interact through the network. Thus, Increasing the resolution will help eliminate those dizzy pixels in current models. at the same time that more details are offered at sight.

It is worth mentioning that Sony goes beyond video games with this technology, since the uses that can be given can be extremely varied, such as music, cinema and medicine itself. Of course, you have to remember that what is shown are mere prototypes, so it will be necessary to see what the final product will be like and if it comes close to the idea that one currently has of it within the company.

