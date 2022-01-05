Sony files patent to help less skilled gamers

Today, video games often debut with extensive accessibility options that allow players to modify the experience to their personal taste. These settings are not limited to difficulty only, but also to visual aids, disabling certain commands, or color settings for those who are color blind. Sony wants to take this to another level with a new help system for those users who are not that skilled at gaming.

Last December 30, Sony Interactive Entertainment registered a patent that aims to detect when the player requires help in any type of game. This system will offer all kinds of assistance through the interface, that is, it is a visual guide for those who really need it.

In one of the images, you can see that this system will tell you exactly when to press certain buttons or execute commands. In accordance with PlayStation, this should help players get a lot less frustrated when it comes to enjoying their favorite genres. Actually, it seems that this help is intended for those who are just entering the world of video games.

Last year in particular, several registrations emerged on different patents of Sony, including one that would allow streamers to kick certain users of online lobbies. None of them have actually seen the light of day, but that doesn’t mean they’ve already been completely forgotten by Sony.

Editor’s note: I think there is nothing wrong with this type of aid being present within the games. Although I feel that not all developers will agree with its implementation, because in any case, they will imply dedicating additional resources to the game they are working on.

Via: VGC