Sony has started a new campaign of digital offers on PlayStation Store focusing discounts on indies games. Specifically, players can find more than 1000 titles for PS4 and PS5 on sale until next December 1. Among the games in promotion are titles from PlayStation Talents, the Spanish initiative in support of the video game industry at its different professional levels. In the selection of games, some stand out such as Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl, recently released at the top of the sales list.

Reduced indie games

Aragami 2 for PS4 & PS5: Was € 39.99 – now € 29.99.

Astroneer for PS4: Was € 29.99 – now € 19.49.

CarX Drift Racing Online for PS4: Was € 23.99 – now € 8.39 – PlayStation Plus subscribers for € 5.99.

Chernobylite for PS4: Was € 29.99 – now € 23.99 – PlayStation Plus subscribers for € 20.99.

Cuphead for PS4: Was € 19.99 – now € 13.99.

Gang Beasts for PS4: Was € 19.99 – now € 7.99.

Generation Zero for PS4: Was € 29.99 – now € 10.49.

Godfall Ascended Edition for PS4 & PS5: Was € 69.99 – now € 34.99.

Gold Rush: The Game for PS4: Was € 24.99 – now € 18.74.

Green Hell for PS4: Was € 24.99 – now € 19.99 – PlayStation Plus subscribers for € 18.74.

KeyWe for PS4 & PS5: Was € 24.99 – now € 18.74.

Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl for PS4 & PS5: Was € 49.99 – now € 34.99.

Outer Wilds for PS4: Was € 23.99 – now € 14.39.

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye on PS4: Was € 14.99 – now € 11.99.

Project Winter for PS4: Was € 16.99 – now € 11.04.

Risk of Rain 2 for PS4: Was € 24.99 – now € 9.99 – PlayStation Plus subscribers for € 7.49.

Skul: The Hero Slayer for PS4: Was € 16.99 – now € 13.59.

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All on PS5 was € 49.99 – now € 24.99.

Tails Of Iron for PS4 & PS5: Was € 24.99 – now € 19.99 – PlayStation Plus subscribers for € 18.74.

The Eternal Cylinder for PS4: Was € 24.99 – now € 18.74.

<br>

On sale PlayStation Talents games