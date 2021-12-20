Sony announced this week the development of a new type of stacked CMOS sensor that promises to improve two of the most demanded aspects by photographers.: Reduce noise in low light situations and will prevent underexposure and overexposure in high contrast photos. Apparently, it’s a giant leap in sensor design.





In the world of photography, you cannot understand everything. I confess that I get lost with the terms and the architectures of the sensors. I only keep the benefits that they bring (or claim to have) and I will always be happy to try them to have a good vision.

This time we can only talk about the announcement that Sony has made about the development of a future sensor from which both mobile phones and cameras with larger sensors can benefit:

This new architecture roughly doubles the saturation signal level relative to conventional image sensors, expands dynamic range, and reduces noise, substantially improving image properties. The pixel structure of this new technology will allow pixels to maintain or improve their current properties not only at current pixel sizes, but also at smaller ones.



Conventional Stacked CMOS Image Sensor and Stacked CMOS Image Sensor with Pixel Transistor Double Layer Technology

They are rumors, but everything seems to indicate that these new sensors will see the light (sorry for the easy joke) in next-generation mobile phones, where the small pixel size will benefit from this new architecture.

Sony’s new sensor

And other good news. Many brands have sensors made by Sony inside them. This means that we will not only see this innovation in the cameras of the Japanese giant, but in other brands of mobiles and cameras.

The fact of placing in the sensor the photodiodes, light receptors, and the transistors of said information in two different superimposed layers, will allow double the size of photodiodes and therefore double the light collection … Basically, if they are bigger, the more light they will collect.



Comparison between a conventional and a backlit sensor

It is an evolution of the famous backlit BSI sensors that the brand introduced in 2010:

The Most common sensors have all the circuits in front of the photodiodes limiting the amount of light that should reach them.

The backlit sensors They have the circuits behind the photodiodes, so more light reaches them. The problem is that they have to share the space with the information transistors and present problems in low light situations.

At new design They have managed to separate the circuits, transistors and of course the circuits into different substrates (I understand that they always refer to layers). In the end they get more space to capture more information.

So we have to wait until we see the next mobile or camera to know the scope of this innovation that will make HDR photography and all noise reduction programs lose sense …