There is no doubt that Xbox Game Pass has been a success for Microsoft, so it is not uncommon for Sony is preparing to launch its own version of an all-in-one gaming subscription service. According to reports from Bloomberg, the Japanese company plans merge PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now in a new offering, which is expected to debut in spring 2022.

The service, codenamed Spartacus, would likely be available on PS4 and PS5 for a monthly fee.. It is unclear if gamers would be able to access it on other devices, although the report notes that Sony is investing more resources in cloud games.

Although it is not yet a fact that it will be so, Spartacus could include three levels of service, with different costs, depending on the benefits. According to documents seen by Bloomberg, the most basic level would be the PlayStation Plus as it is now; the second tier would add a “great catalog” of PS4 titles, which PS5 games would later join; while the third and highest tier would include cloud games, expanded demos, and, similar to Nintendo Switch Online, a host of old PS1, PS2, PS3, and even PSP games.

Although Game Pass is likely to be Sony’s biggest competitor in the game subscription market, the Japanese company will also face several other major players.

EA and Ubisoft, for instance, they have subscription services, while Amazon launched its cloud gaming service, called Luna, last year, and even Netflix has started adding some games to its subscription plans. As for cloud games, there are also NVIDIA GeForce Now and Google Stadia, and even Samsung has cloud gaming ambitions.

PlayStation Now was one of the first major game subscription services when it debuted in 2015, but it got a not-so-great response. Gamers were only able to access PS Now games via the cloud until 2018, when they were able to download some PS4 and PS2 titles to their console. One of the biggest complaints has been the lack of notable games.

At the end of Sony’s fiscal year 2020, there were just 3.2 million PS Now subscribers, while Microsoft announced in January that it had 18 million Game Pass members.. So it’s a good idea for Sony to step back into the ring, but now with a more robust subscription service, to make it a real competition between its Xbox counterpart.

Like Microsoft, Sony has started looking beyond consoles to bring its games to new audiences. During the last year, the Japanese launched Horizon zero dawn and Days gone on PC, while a bundle of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will arrive for PC in early 2022, as will the reboot of the God of war of 2018.