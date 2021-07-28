The first of July we woke up to the news that Sony had bought Nixxes Software, the great experts in making game ports for PC. Since then, Nixxes became one more member of the PlayStation Studios family. However, despite the fact that many of us could imagine the cause of this purchase, Sony I had not made any comment about it, but now thanks to some publication in a forum of ResetEra, the doubts have been cleared.

According to a recent Famitsu post, which was posted on a forum ResetEra, the company would have bought Nixxes Software to join to their «efforts to provide our IPs to PCs, although it is still in an early stage, we look forward to working with Nixxes to help us with it«. Nixxesof course it’s a dutch studio specialized in making game ports to PC, and has participated in great games such as the trilogy of Tomb Raider, Deux Ex Mankind Divided and Marvel’s Avengers.

Jurje Katsman, founder of Nixxes Software, commented with regarding the purchase of the study by PlayStation. Katsman says that «We can’t wait to get down to business and are very excited to bring our development and technical expertise to an IP as powerful as PlayStation Studios. “. In addition, he adds in his statements that «We look forward to working with some of the most talented teams in the industry to deliver the highest quality gaming experiences for PlayStation fans.«.

Sony has previously commented their intentions to bring their exclusive games to PC, although they will after they launch on their consoles. In addition to this, recent rumors claim that the next big game that the computer will receive will be Uncharted 4, maybe Nixxes Software I ended up participating in the port of this incredible adventure title for PC.