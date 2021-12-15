This move by Sony has not caught us by surprise, and it was foreseeable practically from day one. PS5 is clearly designed on purpose with a removable panel system to favor interior cleaning and the possibility of adding an NVMe SSD.

Sony today announced the launch of a new collection of colored cases for PlayStation 5 inspired by galactic tones . Very soon, we will be able to dress our consoles with a case pink (Nova Pink), light blue (Starlight Blue), purple (Galactic Purple), Red (Cosmic Red) and finally, black (Midnight Black). In addition, we can also buy a DualSense remote of the same color to have a totally matching system.

We knew that at some point the Japanese would step up and launch custom cases for the players, only that the wait has been delayed more than a year. And, with such a design, it becomes more logical to sell custom cases than to divide the market by launching color consoles.

Sony vs. Dbrand. The thing went black

During this period, Sony has had a legal battle with Dbrand and its PS5 Darkplates, some housings that Sony kindly invited them to withdraw from the market by means of a letter from “Cease & Desist”. According to Sony’s lawyers, Dbrand would have design patent infringed from Sony PlayStation 5 and would have used the brand without authorized permission from the Japanese. The Canadians withdrew the product, but did not give up. They defended themselves saying that no such patent existed design by Sony, as they had not registered the side panels of the PlayStation 5.

And if that was not enough, they answered with the Darkplates 2.0With a redesigned design to escape the legal clutches of Sony. Of course, the brand replied with its typical thug touch, saying that the goal of the Darkplates 2.0 cases was not to change the color, but to make your console less ugly. They also engraved a texture inside the case, which, according to what they have told, is a code with part of the text of the burofax that Sony sent them at the time to withdraw their product from the market.

Dbrand’s answer

Of course, Dbrand has not been silent after this announcement of the official Sony cases. Canadians knew that the entire legal battle had an undercurrent, which was none other than the launch of a similar product to which they were trying to sell. So they answered in their Official Twitter as soon as they got the news.

Dbrand is practically convinced that Sony will continue to haunt them for their Darkplates 2.0. Despite this, we are absolutely sure that the majority of players will go for it. official product, which also has a particularly striking color catalog. The Darkplates, on the other hand, are something less refined, although depending on the brand, they are designed to improve the capabilities of console cooling. We do not know how this soap opera will continue, but everything seems to indicate that Sony has ended up winning the war, as it has managed to get rid of the competition once again, although the battle took place in offices and not in video game stores.

Before we say goodbye, if you are wondering when he will be able tos buy these new official cases, you should know that they will hit the market next month of January 2022.