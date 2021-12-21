Sony, one of the companies with the greatest impact worldwide, as well as the owner of the large PlayStation, one of the main representatives in gaming.

This doesn’t seem like enough for this brand as it apparently always wants more.

This time we say it because the company announced its recent acquisition of the company behind one of the most popular and profitable games in the entire world.

That’s right, we mean Sony acquired Aniplex, a company owned by Sony Music Entertainment Japan; and this announcement of a new acquisition of the gaming division of Delight Works.

Before the purchase is finalized, the division will be transformed into an independent company that will later become a subsidiary of Aniplex.

This deal is expected to close in the spring of 2022, so at this time it is unknown how much Sony paid for Delight Works.

And if you are not aware of what are some of the titles that this company has launched into the world of video games, we will refresh your memory; since this division, Delight Works is responsible for Fate / Grand Order.

Said video game that is a free to play, for mobile devices, debuted in Japan in 2015 and a couple of years later it arrived in North America.

As it turns out, in those years in the market they have been enough to become one of the most popular and profitable games on the market.

So, with this you can already get an idea, since, by the end of 2019, Fate / Grand Order had generated more than $ 4000 million in revenue, thus becoming the sixth mobile game that has made the most money in history, being only behind giants such as Candy Crush Saga, PUBG Mobile, Pokémon GO, Clash of Clans, and Arena of Valor.

It also means that this title has made more money than Free Fire, Clash Royale, and Genshin Impact.

But the good news is that even taking this into account it is difficult that this change of ownership is going to mean much for Fate / Grand Order.

We mention it, because Aniplex was its original distributor, and that makes him responsible for said game, so Sony is only guaranteeing that the studio in charge of the project is owned by it.

Let us also clarify that Aniplex and PlayStation They are divisions of Sony that work separately.

So Delight Works it does not belong to PlayStation and should not be seen as part of their plans to expand on mobile.

What yes, is that being part of the same company makes a collaboration between both parties easier.