Although to some it may not sound like anything, since it never came out officially, The Tomorrow Children was a adventure game set in a post-apocalyptic universe with a neo-Soviet aesthetic which is being developed between Q-Games and the Japan Studio on PlayStation. After several years of testing, it came out in 2016 in Early Access exclusively for PS4, but in 2017 it completely ceased operation. Several years later, its creators have managed to get the rights to the game in the hands of Sony and claim that The Tomorrow Children will return in “a future”.

Dylan Cuthbert, founder of Q-Games, assures that this moment It is a dream come true” And he thanks the fans for their support and Sony itself for facilitating this last step, even though it took longer than one might expect. «I would like to first of all thank the fans of The Tomorrow Children, without whom, I would never have had the confidence to keep looking for this deal«, Comments the creative (via Kotaku). «Our fans are some of the most incredible players out there, and every day for the last four years they have kept the dream alive.

“Second, I would like to thank Sony Interactive Entertainment for also working with me to return the IP to Q-Games. It took a concerted effort from all of us to get to this last step, and I am grateful to everyone involved in the process. “

Regarding the future of The Tomorrow Children as indie game unlinked from the house PlayStation, Cuthbert assures that he is “modifying and reworking parts of the game every week” and hopes that “everyone will follow and get involved in this process.” “We plan to make enough changes to improve and give The Tomorrow Children the relaunch it deserves,” says the creative, although there is no specific date for this.

With the demise of the Japan Studio months ago, Sony no longer had any option to retain an IP that does not fit with the work of its in-house studios other than to return it to its original creators.