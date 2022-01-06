Sony has obtained the privileged place in which it is right now, because it is known as a brand that tries new things and does not mind being one of the first to enter different sectors.

As in everything, sometimes successfully and sometimes failing, but trying again and again, with this search based on trial and error, great advances, improvements or improve what already exists.

This time, the company continues to bet on technology and innovation, only this time it will do so in an unexpected sector that we surely would not have imagined so soon.

It is about the automotive sector. That’s right, he plans to start creating cars, which he let us know during his presentation at the CES 2022, the Japanese company announced its division specialized in the manufacture and sale of electric cars.

CES 2022As we have mentioned, it is a convention where companies and developers take the opportunity to announce any important advance that they plan to launch soon.

The convention has already started, and one of the big surprises came from Sony with the announcement of the division Sony Mobility Inc, which will be in charge of the manufacture and commercialization of electric cars.

You may remember that, in 2020, Sony surprised with the revelation of the prototype VISION-SWell, this year the company did the same with the presentation of the prototype SUV VISION-S 02.

His presentation was in charge of President and CEO of Sony, Kenichiro Yoshida, who highlighted the drive that motivated the company to dive fully into the electric car sector:

“The excitement we received after showing the Vision-S really encouraged us to consider further how we can bring creativity and technology to change the experience of moving from place to place. This is our new Vision-S SUV. Vision-S It has been developed on a foundation of safety, adaptability and entertainment. Safety has been our number 1 priority in creating a comfortable mobility experience. ”

According to what was declared by the own Yoshida, the creative foundation on which your electric cars will be built includes 40 sensors distributed throughout the vehicle to monitor safety. It also has customization options in terms of user interface and use of technology for each seat. In the same way, low latency 5G compatibility will be ensured, in addition to support for the cloud.