After months of speculation, Sony has announced the expected new interchangeable covers for the PlayStation 5as well as new colors for the DualSense wireless controller on your latest console. The five new shades that Sony says are inspired by the galaxy will arrive next year starting at $ 55.

Users who wish, therefore, will be able to purchase the PS5 side covers in color Nova Pink (pink), Starlight Blue (blue), Galactic Purple (purple), Cosmic Red (red) and Midnight Black (black) and exchange it for the white casing that includes your console.

The ‘Cosmic Red’ and ‘Midnight Black’ shades can be purchased from January 2022 at the main authorized distributors in countries such as the United States, Canda, United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, China, Japan and other markets on the Asian continent. Later it will be possible to acquire the rest of the colors. Sony also expects to release all versions in additional territories where the PlayStation 5 is on sale throughout the next year.

Although it is the first time that we see these interesting tones for the PS5, we already knew details about the possibility to exchange the side covers of the team. Also Sony’s intention to sell accessories to “customize” for your console. However, and at least, until now, the only way to give a different touch to the white PlayStation was through a cover from third-party manufacturers, such as Dbrand.

The DualSense for the PS5 also arrive in new colors

In parallel, the company has announced three new tones for your wireless controllers compatible with the PlayStation 5, also known as DualSense. Sony, remember, began selling Cosmic Red and Midnight Black colors in May. Now these can be combined with the new housings of the same color. They also add the shades of pink, blue and purple for all other announced combinations. At the moment, there is no planned release date for the new variants, but they are likely to arrive early next year as well.

Regarding the price, interchangeable covers will be available starting at $ 55 (about 50 euros to change). The DualSense, on the other hand, could cost about 70 euros. It is unknown if Sony will sell special editions of the PlayStation 5 in these new colors. Currently, remember, the two versions of the console are available in a white color.