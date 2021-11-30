The producer Amy pascal announced that both Spider-man What Tom holland they have a future in Sony. They will also continue working together with Marvel and they are planning three more movies for Spider-man. Find out more in this note!

With the tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home already in pre-sale, the production company Amy pascal, further excitement increases with the announcement that Sony is already thinking about the future of the character. The company “is preparing to make the next movie of Spider-Man with Tom Holland and Marvel”.

In an interview with Fandango, Pascal confirmed that Holland will continue to give life to Spiderman. Although at the beginning of November, the actor was not sure whether or not he would continue in the role of Peter parker after the premiere of No way home, it seems that now the doubt has been revealed. Or maybe it was a strategy to keep the mystery and attention in what the new movie of Spider-man.

What’s more, Pascal added that Spider-Man: No Way Home It will not be the last movie that they are going to make with Marvel, nor the last of the superhero. “We are preparing to make the next movie of Spider-man with Tom Holland and Marvel, […] we’re thinking of this as three movies, and now we’re going to move on to the next three. This is not the last of our movies within the UCM“, Explained the producer.

Although we do not have a confirmation from Tom holland For this new trilogy, we assume that if the production company commented that it will continue to work with the actor, he would be the first on the list to star in those new films. It is also good news that from now on Sony I am already thinking about the future of Spiderman, And from the looks of it, it’s long-term.

Now what will happen to him MCU and the characters of SonyWill they continue to unite and show references between their superheroes and villains? The only one that Pascal commented on this is that “Marvel and Sony will continue together as partners“. In addition, when asked if Holland could appear in other movies outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, clarified: “We all want to keep making movies together“. This does not make many things clear to us, but rather, it increases doubts and speculation.

“Parallel universes make for interesting stories, but I don’t think all movies will end up taking place in the multiverse. I think it’s really exciting, and this movie (Spider-Man: No Way Home) certainly does.“, Remarked the producer on the approach of Sony in the superhero movies of Marvel and even in the Spiderverse.

This news about the continuation not only of Spider-man but also of Holland In that role, it may not have been so surprising, since the success that the actor had in all the films in which he appeared (not only those that have him as the protagonist) made clear his possible return as the Spiderman. However, the fact that they are already working on three films of the character is striking and makes more than clear the faith they have in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This film is one of the most anticipated of the year and it will surely also be one of the most important.

There is less and less left for its premiere, on December 16, where we can see what will happen to the multiverse and more than anything to it. Spiderverse.

