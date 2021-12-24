Tonight is Christmas Eve as the Christmas carol says, but that doesn’t mean we miss our evening date with Hunting Bargains. If you are looking for a photographic gift, be it a camera, lens, tripod, bag or backpack, flash, memory card, hard drive or photographic mobile, here you will find the best offers of the moment selected from the main e-commerce portals.

Offers in cameras

One more week we reopen with full-format mirrorless cameras, the most striking on the market today. And we do it with the Sony A7 III, whose body is for 1,858 euros on Amazon. Of course, in FotoRuanoPro it is for 1,890 euros but here you could deduct 200 euros from Sony’s cashback with what would be great 1,690 euros. In addition, at Fnac you have a pack that includes the body of the camera plus a standard Sony FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 mm lens, another fixed Sony FE 50mm F1.8 and an additional NP-FZ100 Z series battery, for 2,399.90 euros, Black Friday price.





Sony Alpha 7 III – Full-frame evil camera (0.02s fast autofocus, 5-axis optical image stabilization, 4K HLG, longer battery life)

Besides, the Panasonic Lumix S5 with the Lumix S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 lens it continues for 1,999 euros on Amazon and with immediate shipping. Although you may be interested in the pack that includes the body, the same 20-60 mm lens plus an extra lens, Lumix S 85 mm F1.8, for 2,599 euros in El Corte Inglés with the possibility of receiving a refund of 300 euros thanks to the Panasonic winter casback which would make them attractive 2,299 euros.









Another low-priced full frame CSC option is the Sony A7 II, whose body is for 949 euros in El Corte Inglés.





Although if you settle for an APS-C sensor camera, you have a Nikon Z50 with the Nikkor Z 16-50 mm DX VR lens, a 64GB SD card and a tripod, for 799 euros at El Corte Inglés.





Also APS-C but with a stylish design body we have a Fujifilm X-T30 with the XC 15-45 / 3.5-5.6 objective for 831.10 euros on Amazon, almost a hundred euros cheaper than last week (right now it is sold out but you can buy and wait until they have stock).









Of course, you might prefer a more traditional SLR, in which case you can also jump to the full format for an almost irresistible price. It is a Nikon D750 whose body is still for 1,349 euros in El Corte Inglés. A very good price, only slightly higher than on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.





If you are looking for something less professional and with an APS-C sensor, you have the body of a Pentax K-70 for only 499 euros on Amazon.





And if you want it even cheaper you have one Canon EOS 2000D with 18-55mm f / 3.5-5.6 lens, a backpack and a 16 GB SD card for 429.90 euros at Fnac.





If you want a compact that is capable of being carried in your pocket, take a look at the Panasonic Lumix TZ100 which is for 430.99 euros on Amazon (minimum price in recent months).





If what you are looking for is an up-to-date sports camera, you have to look at the new one GoPro Hero 10 Black which is still on offer on its official website: 379.98 euros for the base model with a one-year subscription to GoPro included, and 429.98 euros for the special pack that includes a magnetic rotating clip, an extra battery, a shorty (grip / tripod), a 32 Gbyte SD card and a case.





Of course, if you want one that occupies the minimum expression, you have one Canon Ivy Rec in various colors for only 79 euros both on Amazon and El Corte Inglés.





And if what you are looking for is a snapshot, take a look at the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 that you have in two colors for 99 euros both on Amazon and El Corte Inglés.





Finally in terms of cameras, you have a Polaroid Now in various colors for 99 euros at Amazon. In addition, in Fnac they have it in white for 109.90 euros in a pack that includes two kits of photographic paper.





Offers on camera phones

This week our section dedicated to smartphones begins with one whose camera boasts 108 MP sensor and on top of that it has a great price. We talk about Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G 8/128 GB that in the Mi store it is at the irresistible price of 429.95 euros in the three colors in which it is manufactured.





Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G – Smartphone 6.67 ” (WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 2.84GHz, 128 GB of internal memory, 8 GB of RAM, 108 MP camera), Black [Versión ES/PT]

Another very capable mobile that we have found at the best price is the Realme GT Neo 2 5G 8 + 128GB, which has a triple camera with a 64 GB main sensor, and which in black is for only 349 euros in tuimeilubre.





From the same family but with a much more striking look the Realme GT 12/256 GB, in its most powerful version, in yellow and with triple camera, continues for only 479 euros on Amazon.





And another Realme at a very interesting price: the Realme X50 Pro 5G 12 + 256GB With a 64MP AI quad camera it is for only 409.33 euros in green on Amazon.





Another that is not bad is the OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G 8 / 128GB with quad camera and 64MP main sensor in black for 310 euros at Amazon (cheaper than last week).





Finally, if you prefer a mobile with iOS you have a Apple iPhone 13 mini 128GB in blue color for 739 euros in tuimeilibre.





Offers on objectives

This week our section dedicated to lenses is loaded with proposals for Fujifilm X users. Starting with a Fujinon XF 56mm f: 1.2 R which has dropped to 682.19 euros on Amazon, the lowest price in recent months.





Another objective of this family at a good price is the Fujinon XF 35mm F2 R WR which costs 306.89 euros on Amazon.



And if what you want is a professional telephoto lens, you have the Fujinon XF 50-140mm f / 2.8 R LM OIS WR lowered to 1,091.69 euros from 1,599 of its usual price, on Amazon.





Lastly for Fujifilm X, you have a Carl Zeiss 32mm F / 1.8 Touit for only 550.34 euros also on Amazon.





And if what you have is a Canon EOS R, you might be interested in the Canon RF 50mm F1.8 STM, a fixed objective, small and of quality at a very good price: 200.20 euros on Amazon (it is not a bargain but it is very close to its historical minimum price).





Same idea but for Canon SLR cameras with the Canon EF 50mm, F / 1.8 STM what is for 129 euros at MediaMarkt (a little more expensive than last week but still at a good price).





Also for Canon SLR cameras the telephoto lens Tamron 70-210mm F / 4 Di VC USD still at Black Friday price: 397.90 euros on Amazon.





Offers on accessories

Our accessories section begins as almost always with a transport bag; in this case a large capacity backpack to carry all the equipment. It is a Lowepro Flipside BP 300 AW III and right now it costs 128.62 euros on Amazon.





Also, if you prefer a small one to carry only just enough, the Crumpler Light Delight Toploader 300 In black color that we recommend last week, it continues for only 21.90 euros in the Pentaxeros store.





And if you are looking for a tripod, take a look at the Manfrotto Compact Action, with a joystick head and support for cameras weighing up to two kilos, for 55.99 euros at Amazon.





If you don’t want to spend so much you can also opt for this Hama Star 05, made of aluminum with a 3D head, which for 8.97 euros at Amazon can get you out of trouble.





And if you want to give your camera an original touch, take a look at this one Smile Lolita strap Red with polka dots It costs only 14.32 euros at El Corte Inglés.





Storage deals

If you need a memory card for your camera take a look at this 128GB SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I, Class 10, V30 and U3 because it is at the great price of 28.30 euros on Amazon.





Same capacity but different format for the SanDisk Ultra PLUS UHS-I, V10, A1 and C10 64GB with SD adapter which is also at an almost irresistible price: 7.49 euros at MediaMarkt.





Finally, our proposal for a hard drive is an external one to carry your data. It’s about a 2TB Transcend StoreJet 25M3S which is lowered to 65.36 euros on Amazon.





More offers?

