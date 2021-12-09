Sonos has announced its plans to be a carbon neutral company by 2030 and reach zero by 2040. The US audio firm aims to your products have a longer shelf life and consume less energy thanks to component replacement and new features that will arrive in the coming months.

One of the most important steps in Sonos’ sustainability plan is to improve the longevity of its products by a redesign program in all those devices launched after 2023. The company will modify and replace some components of its speakers and audio equipment, such as the inclusion of closures instead of adhesives. This, in particular, will allow a faster and easier repair, as well as better recycling of defective or no longer useful parts.

It is unknown, however, if the company will offer a home repair program similar to the one Apple recently announced. This includes manuals and original spare parts available to the consumer.

Sonos speakers will have an energy saving mode

That same year, more specifically at the end of 2023, Sonos will begin use post-consumer recycled plastic in all their products. These will also be 100% halogen free. It will not be until 2025 when the company commits to a packaging Made entirely of responsibly sourced materials throughout its range of speakers. However, the firm assures that the process has started this year.

The Sonos Roam, in fact, is the first product to arrive with a kraft paper packaging patented by Sonos itself and certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). This same material will gradually reach other products launched from 2022 to 2025.

In the realization of energy efficiency, Sonos has confirmed that in 2023 all its products will include a “sleep mode” similar to the one that already includes its latest portable speaker. This feature, in particular, allows you to save more energy when the computer is idle. The “standby mode” will be especially useful in those speakers connected to the mains. Among them, the Sonos Five or the manufacturer’s sound bars. Also in portable equipment, since it will avoid a greater use of the charger.