Sonos has started to activate the ability to reproduce Amazon Music content in Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos. Users with a subscription to Amazon’s music service and a compatible Sonos speaker will therefore be able to listen to lossless music in quality. up to 24 bits and a sample rate of up to 48 KHz.

Specifically, there are more than fourteen computers compatible with Amazon Music in Ultra HD quality. Among them, the Sonos Roam, Move, One, One SL, Sonos Five and Play 5, all generations of Sonos Sub, Sonos Arc sound bars and two generations of Beam, Port receivers, second generation Conct converters and the second version of Connect: Amp. The Symfonisk Bookshelf and Symfonisk Table Lamp, in collaboration with Ikea, also support up to 24-bit audio.

However, What are the advantages of playing music in HI-Res? According to Sonos, the experience you get from listening to 24-bit tracks is very similar to that achieved in a recording studio, where the audio file is lossless.

To play tracks in this format, yes, You need to be an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber and link the account through the Sonos app, which is available on both iOS and Android.

You can now listen to music in Dolby Atmos with your Sonos soundbar

The list of compatible speakers music in Dolby Atmos It is somewhat smaller, since not all Sonos devices are compatible with this system. Only the sound bars Sonos arc and the Second generation Sonos Beams support the ability to play music in a more immersive format. The songs also need to be mixed in Dolby Atmos for the experience to be much more immersive and, unfortunately, not all tracks are remastered. Fortunately, the Dolby algorithm can “specialize” the audio for unsupported songs to make the stereo experience as complete as possible.

Sonos has also confirmed that hopes to be able to make other services compatible in the future. Apple Music, remember, also offers the possibility of playing music in audio without quality loss and with Dolby Atmos. However, only Apple devices and speakers are supported, and not those from third-party manufacturers.