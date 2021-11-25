Sonos Beam Gen 2 for Sonos users

Although the differences between the past version are minimal in sound, you can play with this speaker depending on the environment, resulting in a sound immersion that gamers and movie fans will appreciate.

In my case I have the first generation and a couple of Sonos One that are placed around the space where I watch movies and with this new speaker the option of having Dolby Atmos as a complement gave me the advantage of having an experience closer to being in a room. cinema, with an investment that could be less compared to other professional sound equipment that can be more expensive.

In addition, the sound bar was tested with video games where the experience was very satisfactory.

However, there are a couple of details that detract from the user experience. The first is that the sensitivity of the voice assistant is very high, so when you say ‘ok’ almost at any time, the Sonos assistant is activated, and not only from a speaker, but from those at home. And although I have already tried to reduce this sensitivity, the ecosystem still has that little detail to work on.

The second reason that diminishes the good experience of the gadget is in the similarity of the two sound bars, which causes confusion at some point if you are manipulating both at the same time, since both design and weight are very similar.

Is it worth the investment?

The cost for this new soundbar is 10,999, a price that is worth 100% if it is the first time that you are going to have a speaker of this type, because the improvement in the support of Dolby Atmos, in addition to the advantages that bestows with the customization of the equipment make it a great purchase. However, if you have the previous version of this equipment, I would consider a better option to acquire other speakers such as the Roam or the One as complements to your ecosystem.