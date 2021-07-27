It will be from July 31 when the City of Culiacán. Like the one in Mazatlán, it will require a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 from anyone who wishes to enter any establishment.

It will be a measure to stop the third wave

The foregoing was reported by the Secretary of the City Council, Othón Herrera and Cairo Yarahuan. He said that the measure will be to try to counteract the third wave of infections from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He even stated that it is also expected that for the return to face-to-face classes at the university, said document will also be requested.

The access of people to bars and restaurants that do not have vaccination will be prohibited

“We will be looking for a strategy to require the vaccination record to access different public places. This, in order to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the possibility of returning to classes, “he commented.

Finally, It is estimated that the access of people to bars, restaurants and shopping centers will be prohibited. To people who do not present proof of vaccination against the coronavirus.

THE CASE OF FRANCE

According to information from EURONEWSThis Saturday, July 24, the French took to the streets again to say no to the document, whose bill was approved this Saturday by the Senate. Some 160,000 people demonstrated across the country. On the Parisian Champs Elysees, the police violently repressed the protests, which also condemned the obligation of vaccination for health personnel.

“The fact that we are deprived of our freedom of movement when we cannot present a health certificate seems absolutely scandalous to me,” complained one of the protesters.

Discriminatory strategy?

Coronavirus infections in France have skyrocketed in recent weeks and hospitalizations are on the rise again. The strategy of the Government of Emmanuel Macron aims to accelerate the vaccination campaign to protect the vulnerable population and prevent new closures of hotels and businesses.

In Italy a similar atmosphere was experienced during the weekend. There the ‘health passport’ has adopted the name of ‘Green Pass’, although it includes the same obligations. Approved by the Government of Mario Draghi, It will enter into force on August 6, and as in France, it will be necessary to access the interior of bars, restaurants, cinemas, museums or gyms.

“The Covid certificate is an unfair obligation. Freedom cannot be restricted, it is against the Constitution, but there is a decree that imposes it… although the Constitutional Court may repeal it in the coming months ”, explained an Italian citizen.

