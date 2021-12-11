The official trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog 2 premiered at The Game Awards and showed us new images of the beloved hedgehog. Look at it on this note!

The trailer for Sonic the hedgehog 2 it is finally among us. In The Game Awards, Paramount released the trailer and you can see that the long-awaited sequel to the 2020 It will give fans everything they wanted and more. There is much more action, more CGI and, what many expected, more images of Doctor Eggman.

The new trailer gives us a better look at the new look of Dr. Robotnik (Jimmy Carrey) and we meet for the first time Knucles, who has the voice of our beloved Idris Elba. We also see a bit of Miles “Tails” Prower, it could even be said that we see it much more than in the final scene of Sonic the hedgehog. But the most striking thing is the change of clothes that the character of Carrey.

From what can be seen in the trailer, the writers of the first movie fully understood what made it so successful and it looks like they are going to try to replicate this in the sequel. And finally we will see what many were waiting for: the meeting between Sonic Y Tails, interpreted by Coleen O’Shaughnessey, who voices the character in the games.

As for the story, it seems that we will see a little of the events of the game of the Sega genesis, Sonic the Hedgehog 3. In this game, we saw Dr. Robotnik fooling Knuckles to fight with Sonic Y Such, something that from what we see in the trailer can be adapted. Sony the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters on April 8, 2022.

