Sonic the Hedgehog’s official Twitter account has responded in a very comical way to a Cyberpunk 2077 developer’s comment about Sonic Frontiers. During a recent livestream, Quest designer Paweł Sasko responded to concerns about police incompetence in Cyberpunk 2077. Sasko rejected the idea that “all” open world titles include police chases; In doing so, the developer argued that Elden Ring and the new Sonic game will not feature police-centric interactions.

While some took Paweł Sasko’s comment as a joke, others were not very amused. Since its release over a year ago, Cyberpunk 2077 has been plagued with problems. With rare cases where the police suddenly showed up where they shouldn’t have and a lack of chases, these rank high on the list of mistakes that plague the experience. Therefore, the developer’s joke has caused more than one dislike. But a response on social media, in particular, has surfaced.

Yesterday, the Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account shared a post mocking Sasko’s comment about the lack of police chases in the Sonic Frontiers game. The tweet in question bears the following caption: “Have you even seen our trailer?” The legend is accompanied by a close-up of Sonic’s eye with the reflection of a police car in the center of the scene. Best of all, the police car shown clearly belongs to the Night City Police Department patrolling the open world of Cyberpunk 2077.

So who knows, maybe Sonic Frontiers has a police presence? Perhaps Sonic runs so fast, like Barry Allen, that he accidentally jumps into a parallel universe and becomes the target of the absent Night City police force. Sonic fans will be able to see for themselves when the new open-world adventure hits stores in late 2022.

In addition, the expected versions for the next-gen of Cyberpunk 2077, which would arrive in the first quarter of next year, could help redeem the title. The native versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S are expected to perform better than their previous-generation counterparts and feature notable graphical improvements. For now, however, we don’t know if the Night City Police will receive a review in future updates.