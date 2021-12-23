Sonic parodies the Matrix with this new trailer

The day that many had been waiting for has finally arrived. That’s right, right now you can enjoy The Matrix Resurrections in theaters and on HBO Max. To celebrate this premiere, SEGA and Paramount released a special trailer of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is a parody of the work of the Wachowski sisters.

Through the official networks of the blue hedgehog, a trailer and a poster were shared that are clearly a reference to The Matrix. The trailer begins with the iconic green screen, but instead of ones and zeros, we see rings. In the same way, the promotional presents us with the choice between the blue spike or the red spike, a clear reference to the pills that are offered to Neo.

We can only show you the ring. You’re the one that has to run through it. pic.twitter.com/UeUXWUpUpt – Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) December 22, 2021

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will hit theaters on April 8, 2022. Sadly, this trailer doesn’t feature some kind of new scene. Instead, everything we saw had already been revealed in the first trailer for the sequel. On related topics, Yuji Naka, the co-creator of Sonic, has released a new game. In the same way, here we tell you if Luisito Comunica returns to the role of Sonic or not.

Which one do you think Keanu would pick? pic.twitter.com/vXVzTsfRtN – Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) December 22, 2021

Editor’s Note:

Apparently so far, it seems that The Matrix Resurrections It was not the resurrection that was expected. While the movie wasn’t quite as good as many expected, at least we have this parody of Sonic to look back on.

Via: Sonic