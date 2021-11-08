Sonic is coming to Monster Hunter Rise this month

The 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog is not only a celebration for SEGA, since other companies have also joined these celebrations. One of these is Capcom, who last September announced a collaboration between Monster hunter rise and the blue hedgehog. Now, After weeks of waiting, more details have been shared today.

Through the official account of Monster hunter rise in Japan, it has been confirmed that This collaboration will be available at some point this November. While no further information has been shared at the moment, it was mentioned that more details will be revealed soon.

『モ ン ス タ ー ハ ン タ ー ラ イ ズ』 と 今年 30 周年 を 迎 え た セ ガ の 『ソ ニ ッ ク』 が コ ラ ボ レ ー シ ョ ン！

2021 年 11 月 に 『モ ン ス タ ー ハ ン タ ー ラ イ ズ』 で 、 コ ラ ボ イ ベ ン ト ク エ ス ト が 配 信 予 定 で す！

気 に な る 詳細 は 続 報 を お 待 ち く だ さ い。https://t.co/QtIIZ2GwVc# モ ン ハ ン ラ イ ズ # ソ ニ ッ ク pic.twitter.com/kuB3EDJM05 – モ ン ス タ ー ハ ン タ ー ラ イ ズ 公式 (@MH_Rise_JP) November 6, 2021

Like other events in Monster hunter rise, the collaboration with Sonic will give us the opportunity to participate in a special hunt, where we will be awarded a unique item to create an armor inspired by the SEGA mascot. This is not the first time this has happened, as in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate we saw a DLC starring the blue hedgehog.

In related topics, here you can find out the release date for Monster hunter rise on PC. Similarly, it has been confirmed that this title will not have cross-play.

Editor’s Note:

The event missions in Monster hunter rise They are entertaining, but nothing special, which is a disappointment considering the collaborations with Street Fighter, Mega Man, and more series. Although working with Sonic may be different, it is very likely that we will see a typical hunt.

Via: Monster Hunter Rise