It is the title of the blue hedgehog that has caused the most expectation in recent times.

One of the most iconic pets in the world of video games is Sonic the Hedgehog, this being a character that belongs to SEGA and that was conceived to face the monopoly of Mario and Nintendo on platforms, created like this to be the opposite of him. In this way, since the blue blur was born in 1991 we have had multiple projects around his figure.

All that said, it should be noted that The 30th anniversary of Sonic that has been fulfilled in 2021 has been characterized by not having any great new game in sight, since the only thing that has been released of this character on consoles has been the remaster of Sonic Colors, which has not come with the quality certificates required for an IP like this.

Nevertheless, one of the announcements this year has been that of Sonic Frontiers, title that we could see already in action and with indicative name and release date during the last gala of The Game Awards, in which We saw some of the features that the title would display like its open world. However, beyond a Holoiday 2022, we do not know anything about its launch. At least until now.

Sonic Frontiers could arrive on November 15 according to a leak

This all comes from a leak of the PlayStation databaseThis being something that has also allowed us to know the possible release date of God of War Ragnarok for September 2022.

Be that as it may, from the PlayStation Game Size account They affirm that Sonic Frontiers could reach stores next November 15, this date falling on a Tuesday. It must be said that the same account warns that, despite the leak, could be a simple marker, so it would be necessary to take the information with tweezers. You can the tweet in question below:

🚨 According To Playstation Database, Sonic Frontiers Coming November 15th 2022 🟨 Maybe it’s Just Place-Holder! 🟧 # PS5 #Sonic pic.twitter.com/DWiKZqCjLE – PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 27, 2021

It will be necessary to see if we finally end up seeing the blue hedgehog on the indicated date, although it is quite plausible except in case of unexpected delay. Likewise, it must be said that this title supposes Sonic’s return to consoles after Sonic Forces, a title that took a lot of blows in criticism. It will be necessary to see if Sonic Frontiers gets to be the hedgehog’s dream game.

For the rest, it only remains to emphasize that Sonic Frontiers coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC.

