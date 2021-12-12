In recent Game Awards 2021, SEGA He made a good first impression on us when he saw the first trailer for his game Sonic frontiers.

We believe faithfully that what could now capture more attention is that in this installment, SEGA will give us greater freedom for the first time by finally giving Sonic a well-deserved space and us the vibrant fantasy of enjoying this franchise for the first time in an experience of open world.

This interesting novelty in the hands of the iconic hedgehog, is planned to be available for all consoles to late 2022, and apart from being said that it is based on Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Its producer Sachiko Kawamura and director Morio Kishimoto, have made this a reality this development came directly from SEGA’s Japanese Sonic Team, through this new open map, they try to take us to a new way of playing Sonic, trying not to lose its unique essence, same that is already characteristic of this brand and using its accelerated playability.

The exploration with total freedom, in open areas and counting on landscapes full of color and life, full of trees forming dense forests, passing through cool waterfalls, desolate deserts and what we have expectations, give us a pleasant experience.

Also without forgetting to mention the way in which its story unfolds where we can face powerful enemies at full speed.

Sonic Frontiers, we believe, could offer us a huge advance for the established franchise, as it shows us an interesting evolution in the gaming experience.

This they plan, could also open new doors, since it is proposed that this title not only reaches the experienced fans from the Sega Mega Drive or a lifetime, but also to new horizons for our bristling friend, full of enthusiastic players who They have not experienced the happy sensation of speed, always remembering that this title is attractive and suitable for all ages.

As Takashi Iizuka, creative director of Sonic Team USA, has told us. “We have created an entirely new style of play for Sonic the Hedgehog, in which players will explore lush and vast landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities. There are also a lot of twists and turns around the corner in ‘Sonic Frontiers’, so let’s wait for more information on Sony Frontiers.