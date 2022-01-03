The hedgehog’s acclaimed title was coming sooner than expected.

Sonic’s entry into the video game industry meant for many the arrival of an iconic character capable of standing up to the almighty Mario on the platform terrain. Thus, the hedgehog built a large community of fans around the globe to represent how few did the best that the nineties had, since, after all, it was conceived for this purpose.

There were many years in which Mario and Sonic were rivals, being well known the famous console war between Nintendo and SEGA. Nevertheless, time ended up giving the plumber the victory, which not only knew how to better adapt to the three dimensions, but also It had a Nintendo that was still releasing its own consoles, this being fortunate that Sonic did not run in the same way.

Sonic Frontiers has not come out in 2021 so as not to repeat the disaster of 2006

However, despite all that has been said, the first years of the hedgehog as a multiplatform franchise were not all bad, since Sonic Adventures and Game Boyd Advance titles received good reviews. Despite this, it was in 2006 when the disaster occurred, this being the date on which it was launched Sonic the hedgehog, title that wanted to give a renewed air to the franchise for the 15th anniversary.

And so renewed was the air that they wanted to give him that the game launched with dozens of bugs, glitches and errors that made it almost unplayable, the reason behind this fact being the accelerated launch, since some SEGA executives wanted it in stores for the 15th anniversary of Sonic no matter how it was. Needless to say this was the worst idea they could have.

Since then each new Sonic title is guarded with magnifying glasses to avoid disasters like the one indicated, thus achieving that confidence in the quality of the games has been lost. And it seems that the delay of Sonic Frontiers would be derived from this recovery of confidence in the brand.

In a question and answer session with the company’s investors, SEGA explained that Sonic Frontiers was originally going to be released in 2021, since the objective was to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the hedgehog. However, before stumbling over the same stone they have declared that have delayed the release to polish the quality of the game.

In this way, to know if SEGA has learned from its mistakes we will have to wait until next year, since Sonic Frontiers Launching Christmas 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe