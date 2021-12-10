SEGA is still working hard to make room for one of its star pets. Within his company he houses franchises of immeasurable success in recent years, thanks to the work of studios such as Atlus or Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. We have been able to enjoy games from the Persona saga, Shin Megami Tensei, outstanding visual novels such as 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, cool localization jobs from games like Catherine: Fullbody, or all games related to the Yakuza or Judgment saga. But there is something else that, although it has not shone so bright in recent years, continues to launch great games: of course, we talk about Sonic Frontiers.

The Hedgehog best known in the world of videogamesIn this way, it has appeared at the 2021 Game Awards gala showing a very different title from what we had previously seen in Sonic video games. Still not knowing how this title will work, In the trailer, which we show below, we can find details, above all, of the game’s setting.

As we can see in this trailer, we find a Sonic with more realistic graphics than we are used to see in the blue hedgehog. With a design that reminds us more of his movies than on other occasions, Sonic will be surrounded by a spectacular open world with which we will have to interact to carry out our missions. Anyway, as we still do not know specific mechanics of the game, we do not know where will Sonic Frontiers want to take us?.

Anyway, there is no doubt that Sonic’s legacy in the world of video games is most remarkable. It is also clear that he has fallen a couple of steps below Mario, who was once his great commercial rival, but he still has a good niche in the market among the most loyal fans of Sonic. Now with the next game, which will arrive on Christmas 2022, the hedgehog will arrive in a very different style of play.