Sonic Frontiers: Sega's Blue Hedgehog Will Tour an Open World in 2022

The blue hedgehog of Sega continues running between different genres and, this time, launches into an open world with Sonic frontiers, “Inspired by the open areas of Sonic the Hedgehog.”

The reveal trailer was presented as part of Game Awards 2021, the video game awards event, and showcased a glimpse of the colorful world the hedgehog will travel through in late 2022.

With a shot of Sonic watching the horizon that reminds us of Breath of the Wild, Sega promises a video game in which “Anything is possible and players will have complete freedom to explore the stunning world with open areas as they please” and in which we will fight against classic enemies of the saga and we will go through “The islands of Starfall” with landscapes ranging from “Dense forests, sparkling waterfalls, sweltering deserts and much more.”

Development is in charge of Sonic team japan, with the address of Morio Kishimoto. “Sonic Frontiers is a giant leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gaming experience that longtime Sonic fans and action adventure enthusiasts can enjoy” He said Takashaki iizuka from Sonic Team USES. “The talented developers at Sonic Team Japan have created an entirely new gameplay experience for Sonic the Hedgehog, allowing players to use Sonic’s signature speed and abilities to explore lush and vast landscapes.”

Sonic frontiers It will arrive at the end of 2022 for consoles and PC. The announcement is part of a series of productions confirmed by Sonic Central earlier this year, including Sonic origins (a compilation of remastered classic games), the animated series by Sonic colors Y Sonic prime, in addition to the new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 live-action.

